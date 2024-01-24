You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Luis Díaz scores a goal with Liverpool.
Luis Díaz scores a goal with Liverpool.
The Colombian scored in the second leg of the League Cup.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Luis Diaz confirms that he has a great start to 2024 with English club Liverpool. The player is confirmed as a key piece of the team and this Wednesday he was present with a new great goal.
Lucho started the match against Fulham in the semi-final second leg of the League Cup.
In one of his first interventions, the Colombian did not forgive. He received a change of front, lowered the ball with the complicity of his marker. He faced up, made a feint in his best style, and when he found the space and the profile he defined with his right foot to put his team to win, in just 11 minutes.
Later, Lucho had a goal disallowed after being offside.
The Colombian Díaz had already scored a goal this year in the FA Cup match against Arsenal.
Liverpool wins the semifinal series and is on track to be a finalist in the tournament. Chelsea is the team that has already qualified and is waiting for a rival.
After the 1-0 defeat in the first leg, Chelsea reacted in time and came back with authority by beating second division Middlesbrough 6-1 in the second leg of the English League Cup semi-finals. The team led by the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino is therefore the first finalist in this competition.
PABLO ROMERO
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #forgive #sensational #goal #Liverpool #Fulham
Leave a Reply