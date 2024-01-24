Luis Diaz confirms that he has a great start to 2024 with English club Liverpool. The player is confirmed as a key piece of the team and this Wednesday he was present with a new great goal.

Lucho started the match against Fulham in the semi-final second leg of the League Cup.

In one of his first interventions, the Colombian did not forgive. He received a change of front, lowered the ball with the complicity of his marker. He faced up, made a feint in his best style, and when he found the space and the profile he defined with his right foot to put his team to win, in just 11 minutes.

Later, Lucho had a goal disallowed after being offside.

The Colombian Díaz had already scored a goal this year in the FA Cup match against Arsenal.

Liverpool wins the semifinal series and is on track to be a finalist in the tournament. Chelsea is the team that has already qualified and is waiting for a rival.

After the 1-0 defeat in the first leg, Chelsea reacted in time and came back with authority by beating second division Middlesbrough 6-1 in the second leg of the English League Cup semi-finals. The team led by the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino is therefore the first finalist in this competition.

