Luis Díaz, disappointed with the VAR: referees admit that his goal was incorrectly annulled

September 30, 2023
Luis Díaz, disappointed with the VAR: referees admit that his goal was incorrectly annulled

Luis Diaz

The TV analyzes the goal disallowed by Luis Díaz.

The TV analyzes the disallowed goal against Luis Díaz.

The Colombian scored in Liverpool’s match against Tottenham but the goal was disallowed.

The Premier League referee association recognized that there was human error in the disallowed goal. Luis Diaz and that the VAR had to have validated it in the first half, with the score 0-0, when the Colombian made it 0-1 for Liverpool, who were already playing with one less due to the expulsion of Curtis Jones.

(You may be interested: Luis Díaz can’t believe it: the incredible goal that was disallowed against Tottenham)

referee error

The lineman annulled the goal and, despite the fact that the goal was reviewed by the VAR, it decided that the referee’s decision should be upheld, even though the image showed that
Díaz was in regulation position.

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz, Liverpool player.

“The PGMOL recognizes that there was a significant error during the first half of Tottenham-Liverpool. Luis Díaz’s goal was disallowed for offside by the field referees. It was a clear and obvious mistake and it should have been a goal, with the intervention of the VAR. However, he did not intervene. “We will review what happened and the circumstances that led to this goal,” the referees’ association said.

Liverpool, who played the final minutes with nine players, lost the game in injury time with an own goal from Joel Matip.

EFE

