The first leg of the Colombian soccer final was played between Junior and Medellínwith a 3-2 coastal victory at the Metropolitano.

From a distance, from England, the one who did not miss the game was the Colombian soccer player Luis Diazwho was attentive to the development of the final.

Lucho, a fan of Junior, of whom he was also a player, vibrated from afar, and it was reported on social networks.

Lucho published an Instagram story watching the game through Win Sports +, on a tablet, with two emojis: hands up and a heart.

Díaz is concentrated with Liverpool, as he will have a duel next Thursday, December 14, for the Europa League against Saint-Gilloise.

