Luis Díaz, Liverpool player.
Taken from Liverpool's Instagram and EFE
Luis Díaz, Liverpool player.
The Colombian footballer was attentive to the first leg.
The first leg of the Colombian soccer final was played between Junior and Medellínwith a 3-2 coastal victory at the Metropolitano.
From a distance, from England, the one who did not miss the game was the Colombian soccer player Luis Diazwho was attentive to the development of the final.
Lucho, a fan of Junior, of whom he was also a player, vibrated from afar, and it was reported on social networks.
Lucho published an Instagram story watching the game through Win Sports +, on a tablet, with two emojis: hands up and a heart.
Díaz is concentrated with Liverpool, as he will have a duel next Thursday, December 14, for the Europa League against Saint-Gilloise.
