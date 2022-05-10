Once again Luis Díaz shone. This time he did not score, this time he did not have as much participation, but a moment of lucidity was enough for him to throw a perfect cross for Mané and get Liverpool out of the quagmire, which With that goal, they beat Aston Villa 1-2, to continue the fierce hunt by Manchester City, which plays on Wednesday.

Liverpool seemed to be confused again, as it happened over the weekend. A strange nebula covered the scene for much of the match.

He was not the forceful and lethal Liverpool that he is known for. But it was an effective Liverpool, and at this stage of the championship, in the final stretch, they did not need glitter but points.

He received a goal of those who call the dressing room, at 3 minutes, and immediately reacted and achieved the tie.

Luis Díaz did not do badly, but he did it differently, and basically because his position on the court was the other way around, on the other side, away from the area he dominates. He touched him, before the substitution of Salah, play right. And there he did not look the same. He had no spike zone, no escape route.



And with everything and that, Díaz searched for his brilliance. Although for this he had to free himself and look for the ball towards the middle. He sometimes even showed up on the left to do what he does best.

Aston Villa’s goal came from a cross into the area, where the Liverpool defenders ended up on the floor watching from below as the Brazilian Luiz got up and shot the goalkeeper with his head Alisson, who rebounded, Luiz took the ball back and inside.



The excitement at Aston Villa took 3 minutes. Because Liverpool reacted urgently. The goal was created by the defenders, Van Dijk as assistant and Matip as scorer.

Mané had a header opportunity and failed. Diaz had no choice. Jota was not noticed. Liverpool lacked the weight that it releases to have above.

Diaz appeared

Until he woke up. Mané recovered the effectiveness. At minute 64, Díaz appeared on the left, where he should be, and his cross to Mané was forceful. Mané headed the second, the victory.

At 71 minutes the game was over for Díaz. He left with his head held high, as always, because the winning goal was born from his feet. So the Colombian does not lose the habit, he does not stop shining. And Liverpool harasses Manchester City, who will play this Wednesday against Wolverhampton. For now, both have 86 points.

