Luis Díaz debuts in the Premier League: Liverpool vs. leicester live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz.
The guajiro starts as a starter in the confrontation of the ‘red’ team against Leicester.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 10, 2022, 02:20 PM
This Thursday, Liverpool faces Leicester City for date 24 of the Premier League. The expectation is maximum because the Colombian footballer Luis Díaz starts as a starter for the first time in the English league, having barely spent a week on British soil.
Live here the minute by minute of the debut of ‘Lucho’ Díaz with Liverpool in the Premier.
Liverpool line-up
SPORTS
February 10, 2022, 02:20 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #debuts #Premier #League #Liverpool #leicester #live
Leave a Reply