Friday, February 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz debuts in the Premier League: Liverpool vs. leicester live

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

The guajiro starts as a starter in the confrontation of the ‘red’ team against Leicester.

This Thursday, Liverpool faces Leicester City for date 24 of the Premier League. The expectation is maximum because the Colombian footballer Luis Díaz starts as a starter for the first time in the English league, having barely spent a week on British soil.

Live here the minute by minute of the debut of ‘Lucho’ Díaz with Liverpool in the Premier.

Liverpool line-up

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #debuts #Premier #League #Liverpool #leicester #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Start week without delays in garbage collection service in Guasave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.