Luis Díaz, ‘de rumba’: the viral video of the Liverpool player in Barranquilla

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz FA Cup
Luis Diaz FA Cup
The footballer, who is recovering from an injury, was “incognito” in an establishment.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 31, 2022, 03:41 PM
While recovering from his knee injury, the farmer Luis Díaz decided to travel to Colombia to move forward in the process close to their loved ones.
According to Liverpool estimates, the player would be back after the World Cup in Qatar, in the last days of December.
Waiting for ‘Lucho’ to receive a medical discharge, local media report that he was seen ‘partying’ in the capital of Atlántico.
(You can read: Luis Díaz: the strong blow that has suspended his season with Liverpool).
‘Captured from rumba’
“Luis Díaz, captured from rumba in Barranquilla” is the headline of the newspaper ‘El Heraldo’ in an article in which it is said that the Liverpool player was seen with his representative this weekend at night in an entertainment establishment.
As seen in the video, Díaz, wearing a cap and dark glasses, was in the room, but he was not even dancing.
However, in the midst of the music and the revelry of others, his “incognito” image stole all the prominence.
More sports news
TIME
October 31, 2022, 03:41 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #rumba #viral #video #Liverpool #player #Barranquilla
Leave a Reply