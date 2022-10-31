Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Luis Díaz, ‘de rumba’: the viral video of the Liverpool player in Barranquilla

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz FA Cup

Luis Diaz FA Cup

The footballer, who is recovering from an injury, was “incognito” in an establishment.

While recovering from his knee injury, the farmer Luis Díaz decided to travel to Colombia to move forward in the process close to their loved ones.

According to Liverpool estimates, the player would be back after the World Cup in Qatar, in the last days of December.

Waiting for ‘Lucho’ to receive a medical discharge, local media report that he was seen ‘partying’ in the capital of Atlántico.

(You can read: Luis Díaz: the strong blow that has suspended his season with Liverpool).

‘Captured from rumba’

Photo:

Screenshots Instagram: @lenamarquezg

“Luis Díaz, captured from rumba in Barranquilla” is the headline of the newspaper ‘El Heraldo’ in an article in which it is said that the Liverpool player was seen with his representative this weekend at night in an entertainment establishment.

As seen in the video, Díaz, wearing a cap and dark glasses, was in the room, but he was not even dancing.

However, in the midst of the music and the revelry of others, his “incognito” image stole all the prominence.

