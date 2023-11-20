Barely 40 days after his debut on the bench of the national team Paraguay, with defeat to Argentina and three games later in which he has collected four points, the Argentine Daniel Garnero He believes that his pupils have assimilated his idea and are ready to ratify promotion this Tuesday with a victory over Colombia.

(Also read: What did Dorlan Pabón say to Wilmar Roldán to get him expelled in the classic paisa?).

Adding the three points in Asunción is the priority for Garnero and La Albirroja in their match on the sixth day of the South American World Cup qualifiers, but first, a pending issue that they must complete is to make the winger Luis Diaz the banner of the coffee growers, on Tuesday “don’t have your best day.”

(Luis Díaz: the day he confessed his desire to play for Barcelona)

The request…

Paraguay occupies seventh place in the classification with 5 points out of a possible 15 and Colombia is third with 9 thanks to an outstanding performance by ‘Lucho’ Díaz last Thursday, who with two goals guaranteed his country’s first victory over Brazil in World Cup qualifiers.

Garnero believes that the match on the sixth day could mean a turning point and takeoff, and for this reason he stated that “the priority is to win.”

No other result is allowed, although he anticipated that he will look for it with a block work to put pressure on the rival.



“Against Colombia we are not going to make any particular mark because the attention must be focused on all the rivals. Players like Díaz do not need many opportunities to appear and therefore what we must do is a match so that Luis does not have his best day,” emphasized the coach born 54 years ago in Lomas de zamora.

(You can read: Copa América 2024: the venues for the opening and final are announced).

“Colombia handles the ball very well and goes on the attack very quickly. We must try to lose possession as little as possible, limit their quick transitions to attack and make possession translate for us into scoring opportunities,” he explained.

Garnero made his debut on the Albirroja bench on October 12 with a narrow defeat in Buenos Aires. And since then his players beat Bolivia 1-0 on the fourth day and tied with Chili 0-0 in Santiago last Thursday.

The former soccer player and coach of three of the most emblematic Paraguayan clubs said he had all of his squad available to face the team led by his compatriot. Nestor Lorenzo.

However, he avoided the constant questions from journalists related to his possible starting eleven. He even responded with humor to requests in various formats. “You want me to do the work for Colombia. Why don’t you help me and give me their training?”

(This was the fatal accident at the Tocancipá Autodrome that ended the life of ‘Lupi’)