Luis Díaz dances in a tremendous party during his vacation, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis DÃaz dances on his vacation.
Luis Díaz dances on his vacation.
The soccer player is in Colombia before returning to practice in Liverpool.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian Luis Diaz began his holidays after a very difficult season in the Liverpoolin which he suffered an injury that left him off the pitch for six months.
(It may interest you: Juan Fernando Quintero speaks clearly about his situation in Junior: “I never said I was leaving”)
Lucho’s rumba
Díaz decided to start his vacation with his family and friends at a private party on Thursday.
The artists in charge of livening up the party were the revelation group in Vallenato music, La Banda del 5, who have several hits such as “Una locura”, “La rompecorazones” and “We are nothing” accompanied by the Colombian soccer player Luis Díaz at the start of your vacation.
It is not the first time that the artists are hired by Lucho, since a year ago, they were also the main artists of his party.
This was the pass of the flavor of Luis Diaz and @LBD5Guajira in Barrancas (La Guajira) where the Liverpool footballer is enjoying his vacations.
It was a family party in which Lucho Diaz danced ‘La rompecorazones’, the hit of La Banda del 5.#LuchoDiaz pic.twitter.com/XAdg5lla8x
— PAUL BOLAÑO SAURITH (@Paulbolano) June 2, 2023
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #dances #tremendous #party #vacation #video
Leave a Reply