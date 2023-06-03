Saturday, June 3, 2023
Luis Díaz dances in a tremendous party during his vacation, video

June 3, 2023
Luis Díaz dances in a tremendous party during his vacation, video


Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz dances on his vacation.

The soccer player is in Colombia before returning to practice in Liverpool.

The Colombian Luis Diaz began his holidays after a very difficult season in the Liverpoolin which he suffered an injury that left him off the pitch for six months.

Lucho’s rumba

Díaz decided to start his vacation with his family and friends at a private party on Thursday.

The artists in charge of livening up the party were the revelation group in Vallenato music, La Banda del 5, who have several hits such as “Una locura”, “La rompecorazones” and “We are nothing” accompanied by the Colombian soccer player Luis Díaz at the start of your vacation.

It is not the first time that the artists are hired by Lucho, since a year ago, they were also the main artists of his party.

SPORTS

