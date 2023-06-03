Luis Díaz dances in a tremendous party during his vacation, video

The Colombian Luis Diaz began his holidays after a very difficult season in the Liverpoolin which he suffered an injury that left him off the pitch for six months.

Lucho’s rumba

Díaz decided to start his vacation with his family and friends at a private party on Thursday.

The artists in charge of livening up the party were the revelation group in Vallenato music, La Banda del 5, who have several hits such as “Una locura”, “La rompecorazones” and “We are nothing” accompanied by the Colombian soccer player Luis Díaz at the start of your vacation.

It is not the first time that the artists are hired by Lucho, since a year ago, they were also the main artists of his party.

This was the pass of the flavor of Luis Diaz and @LBD5Guajira in Barrancas (La Guajira) where the Liverpool footballer is enjoying his vacations. It was a family party in which Lucho Diaz danced ‘La rompecorazones’, the hit of La Banda del 5.#LuchoDiaz pic.twitter.com/XAdg5lla8x — PAUL BOLAÑO SAURITH (@Paulbolano) June 2, 2023

