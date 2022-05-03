Luis Díaz cries when receiving an ovation at Villarreal vs. liverpool, video

The Villarreal bordered on the historic feat of reaching the Champions League final but sank in the second half of the competition’s semi-final second leg against Liverpool who was surprised and overtaken by the people from Castellón in the first half with a 2-0 win but who overwhelmed his rival in the second period to leave the score in the final 2-3 (2-5 on aggregate).

Villarreal knew how to counteract the 2-0 deficit in the first leg with an exquisite first half and thanks to goals from Boulaye Dia in the 3rd minute and Francis Coquelin in the 40th they tied the aggregate score. but in the second half the devastating Liverpool of the entire course appeared and goals from Fabinho, Luis Díaz and Mané in fifteen minutes put an end to Villarreal’s brilliant adventure in the Champions League.



Díaz, who was chosen the best player of the match, celebrated the goal, the victory and the passage to the final with his teammates and the fans who accompanied the club to Spanish territory.

The peasant shed some tears, at least that’s what you see in this video.

