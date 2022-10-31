Thursday, November 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz could return sooner than thought: they reveal a possible return date

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Luis Diaz, adjusted

The footballer is recovering satisfactorily from an injury.

The obligatory break in the international leagues for the World Cup in Qatar (from November 20 to December 18) is approaching and it will be a period of rest that players who are injured, such as the Colombian, can take advantage of Louis Diaz.

Luis Díaz suffers a delicate injury to his left knee that he suffered on October 9 against Arsenal and is being treated steadily but slowly by his club’s medical staff.

See also  Shamrock threatens Richarlison!

Diaz evolves fast

Luis Díaz, in Liverpool training before the debut in the Champions League.

Photo:

Lindsey Parnaby. AFP

This Monday news was known regarding his recovery process. According to Football Insider, Díaz could be available for the work camp that the Reds are preparing in Dubai during the World Cup and the coach Jurgen Klopp I could count on him when the local championship resumes.

“Liverpool expects Luis Diaz to return sooner than initially expected due to his knee injury. The 25-year-old striker is making good progress in his recovery. Liverpool are confident that Diaz will return to training in a few weeks and will be able to play a full role in their mid-season training camp in Dubai during the World Cup,” the report said.

Thus, Diaz, if he manages to advance his training schedule, is expected for the Boxing Daythe traditional Christmas day in the premier league. Liverpool will face Aston Villa on the seventeenth day as a visitor.

“The club’s medical staff expect him to be back in training well before then and to be in contention to play again when the season resumes after Christmas. He was initially ruled out for about three months by Liverpool,” he adds.

See also  Luis Díaz, without crutches: emotional scene in Barranquilla that excites Liverpool

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #return #sooner #thought #reveal #return #date

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan agreed on a joint statement on Karabakh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended