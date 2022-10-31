Luis Díaz could return sooner than thought: they reveal a possible return date

The obligatory break in the international leagues for the World Cup in Qatar (from November 20 to December 18) is approaching and it will be a period of rest that players who are injured, such as the Colombian, can take advantage of Louis Diaz.

Luis Díaz suffers a delicate injury to his left knee that he suffered on October 9 against Arsenal and is being treated steadily but slowly by his club’s medical staff.

Diaz evolves fast

Luis Díaz, in Liverpool training before the debut in the Champions League. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby. AFP

This Monday news was known regarding his recovery process. According to Football Insider, Díaz could be available for the work camp that the Reds are preparing in Dubai during the World Cup and the coach Jurgen Klopp I could count on him when the local championship resumes.

“Liverpool expects Luis Diaz to return sooner than initially expected due to his knee injury. The 25-year-old striker is making good progress in his recovery. Liverpool are confident that Diaz will return to training in a few weeks and will be able to play a full role in their mid-season training camp in Dubai during the World Cup,” the report said.

Thus, Diaz, if he manages to advance his training schedule, is expected for the Boxing Daythe traditional Christmas day in the premier league. Liverpool will face Aston Villa on the seventeenth day as a visitor.

“The club’s medical staff expect him to be back in training well before then and to be in contention to play again when the season resumes after Christmas. He was initially ruled out for about three months by Liverpool,” he adds.

