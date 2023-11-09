You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz was a starter for Liverpool.
Liverpool fell 3-2 against Toulouse after the release of Luis Díaz’s father.
Liverpool experienced a special meeting this Thursday, after learning of the release of Luis Díaz’s father, who remained kidnapped by the ELN for more than 12 days and was released after days of suffering for the Colombian’s family. However, the emotional boost was not enough to win in France.
The team led by German coach Jürgen Klopp lost 3-2 on their visit to Toulouse for date 4 of group E of the Uefa Europa League.
Luis Diazwho learned of the release of his father, ‘Mane’ Díaz, in the middle of the concentration, started for the Anfield Road team and played 81 minutes in a special match for him.
News in development…
