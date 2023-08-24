Thursday, August 24, 2023
Luis Díaz could lose a Liverpool teammate, a million-dollar offer

August 24, 2023
Luis Díaz could lose a Liverpool teammate, a million-dollar offer

Saudi Arabia would be the destination. He would earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Recently, the German Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager criticized the role of Saudi Arabia in this transfer market, said that unlimited money is a problem and called for some kind of regulation in this regard.

Liverpool have lost in this transfer window, heading to Saudi Arabia, to Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, in addition to the interest in other players like Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah.
And it touched him…

“It’s not that it’s more difficult to attract a footballer, it’s that everything is more complicated now. There are many things that are different this year. It’s very difficult for a normal club to be at the same level as other teams,” Klopp said.

Well then. The note falls like a glove, since there is great interest from that country to take Salah.

The media are already reporting that the Al Ittihad and the player reached an agreement to finalize the signing for a contract of 3 seasons and a salary of £200M.

It is noted that the movement is so strong that Salah is offered the best salary in the Arab League, even above Cristiano Ronaldo.

If that happens, the Colombian Luis Diaz He would lose his benchmark, his teammates with whom he has had fantastic matches.
