Liverpool drew a 1-1 draw at the end of the match against the astonvillein which the Colombian striker Luis Diaz he started and did not perform well.

Díaz entered the game little, as his rival handcuffed the locals, who found themselves at a disadvantage at minute 27 due to action from Jacob Ramirez.

(Shakira gets pulled from Piqué’s environment: “The children would have suffered twice as much”)

(The scare over the hectic flight that took Nacional to Pasto: ‘Send me by bus!’)

From then on, Aston Villa closed all the paths to their opponent, who did not play well, who was confused and in which Mohamed Salah nor Díaz managed to unbalance.

Not even the ‘Draw’

Liverpool played so badly that the goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez He had a quiet first time, without great demands, because Aston’s defensive approach was very good.

Liverpool was confused, out of ideas, their key players, including Diaz, did not perform well on the pitch.

The peasant did not have a good game, the goal actions did not reach him and he was substituted at minute 71, a change that was effective for coach Klopp, who moved his team and reached the rival area with danger.

The tie came one minute from the end, at 89, by action of Roberto Firmino, who got ahead of the Aston Villa defenders.

Undoubtedly, the game lifted, but there was no time left for the victory, which was good for him in the fight for the quotas of Champions League to Liverpool.

(Mourning: cycling promise dies and the peloton mourns his departure)