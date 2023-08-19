Luis Díaz continues on a roll: see the spectacular goal against Bournemouth!

Liverpool faces this Saturday bournemouth on the second date of the Premier league, game in which the Colombian Luis Diaz is the owner.

The guajiro has stood out in the preseason with the cast that guides Jurgen Klopp, because he scored so many valuable ones.

The goal

Against him Chelsea, in the first official commitment of the Premier, Luis Díaz scored and this Saturday he did it against Bournemouth.

This was so much scored at minute 28 from the first part.