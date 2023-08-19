Luis Díaz continues on a roll: see the spectacular goal against Bournemouth!

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz
The Colombian is a figure of Liverpool.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Liverpool faces this Saturday bournemouth on the second date of the Premier league, game in which the Colombian Luis Diaz is the owner.
The guajiro has stood out in the preseason with the cast that guides Jurgen Klopp, because he scored so many valuable ones.
(What is known about the bullet attack on the truck of Iago Falque, player of America)
The goal
Against him Chelsea, in the first official commitment of the Premier, Luis Díaz scored and this Saturday he did it against Bournemouth.
This was so much scored at minute 28 from the first part.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #continues #roll #spectacular #goal #Bournemouth
Leave a Reply