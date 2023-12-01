Luis Díaz, conclusive about his future after Liverpool’s victory in the Europa League

Luis Díaz continues to be sweet with the goal, increasingly participating and determining both in the Colombian National Team and in Liverpool. This Thursday was key to achieving the 4-0 victory against LASK of Austria, in the Europa League.

The Colombian scored the first goal and participated in the second. The large lead allowed him to rest early: he left the field in the 55th minute. His goal was a header, like the two he scored against Brazil, something that was not so frequent before.

“Lately my head has been going very well, I have also been improving it, it is a facet that I have been improving during my career. It was very nice, I think it didn’t arrive and I jumped in to place it where I placed it. Helping the team is very important,” Díaz told ESPN.

The guajiro highlighted the progress in Liverpool’s game, which started with a not so good performance and now seems to find its best form.

“We are getting better and better, since the beginning of the season that has been reflected. The mister has also been reflecting the variations very well,” she noted.

Díaz wants to win titles again with Liverpool. He already won, in his first season, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Community Shield.

“We have shown that we are up for great things, that this year is the opposite of the last, that we are left in debt. We have a great team, a great family, we fit together better and better and we hope that the titles will come,” added the guajiro.

Luis Díaz figures against LASK

The phrase with which Luis Díaz implied that he is not leaving

Díaz has already left behind the episode of the kidnapping of his parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, and these days he is enjoying their company in England. And he hinted that, despite some team change rumors, his near future is still in Liverpool.

“I am happy where I am, grateful to everyone. “I’m with my family, with those I love the most and playing soccer,” he concluded.

