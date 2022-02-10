Luis Díaz: compliments and a million valuation for his debut in Liverpool

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz played his first game in England last Sunday.
Luis Díaz played his first game in England last Sunday.
The Colombian would be close to doubling the value for which he arrived, according to specialized media.
February 10, 2022, 09:02 AM
Hours pass and Luis Díaz remains the center of the conversation in England. This Thursday, Liverpool will be facing Leicester City in the Premier League and the expectation for the Colombian is immense.
Meanwhile, more details of the impact of the peasant’s debut with the ‘red’ shirt continue to be known. To the keys given by his father, the praise from his coach Jürgen Klopp, and the praise from the British press, he has just been added, according to the ‘Liverpool Echo’, one more joy: the money factor.
Few minutes and a lot of money
According to the International Center for Sports Studies (Cies) the value of Luis Díaz in the European football market is between 50 and 70 million euros.
In that sense, taking into account that it arrived for a value of around 45 million,
As reported by the ‘Liverpool Echo’, it is expected that ‘Lucho’ will continue to increase his estimate as the days go by.
Diaz, who signed a five-year deal with the Reds, is not going anywhere anytime soon.but the rise in value shows how undervalued signing talent can work.”
