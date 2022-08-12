Luis Díaz continues to give what to talk about in England and in the world. His quality on the pitch has been praised by Liverpool fans, who see him as one of their icons.

The club understands that this 2022-2023 season they have to go for a big title, be it the Premier League or Champions League or how about both?

bulk compliments

Díaz has earned a place in the team, he is a starter, he started this year’s League with a good game at the 2-2 with Fulham.

The striker had three chances to score, one at the post, the other his shot went wide and the next time the goal was disallowed, but he defended himself.

He is not one hundred percent, that is clear, but the peasant showed his conditions, the same ones that have the fans of the team and the coaching staff excited.

Pepijn Lijnders, Jürgen Klopp’s technical assistant, He overflowed with praise for the Colombian. In an interview with Goal he compared him to two historical players in world football.



“I had the feeling that we needed it like water in the desert. We never had any doubts. It is a great credit to our sporting director (Julian Ward) and to our owners,” he said.

And he added: “His clean and technical style, like those of Hristo Stoichkov and Michael Laudrup”.

Díaz arrived at Liverpool at the start of 2022 and his adaptation did not take long, he integrated into the team in the best way and quickly picked up ideas from DT, Klopp.

“The team needed him. That style was needed, stealing balls, chasing the goalkeeper, receive the ball under great pressure, but find the outlet to shoot. We needed that extra energy in the final third, both defensively and offensively, and that’s what he gave us from day one.”

Lastly, Lijnders referred to the origins of the Colombian, whom he said fell like ‘a ring to the finger’.

“That South American soul. They have fire, they are hungry, they persecute, and that makes them perfect for us. Best players. The best player in Porto and the best player in Benfica, and now they are both ours”, he stated.

