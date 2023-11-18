Luis Diaz starred in a stellar match with the jersey of the Colombia selection Last Thursday, he was the architect of the 2-1 victory against Brazil on matchday 5 of the South American qualifiers heading to the World Cup 2026.

The guajiro, under the watchful eye of his father Luis Manuel from one of the stadium stands Metropolitan of Barranquilla, He guided the national team to achieve its first victory against the Canarinha in the qualifying round.

Two headed goals unleashed euphoria and joy at the Roberto Meléndez. In addition, they allowed the Colombian National Team to climb to third position in the table with 9 points and consolidate themselves in the qualification zone for the next World Cup.

Luis Díaz and his first header against Brazil. See also Teun Wilke leaves Europe and is a new Chivas reinforcement

His stellar match with Colombia allowed ‘Lucho’ to be on the cover of all the newspapers in the world and earn various praise from locals and strangers. Liverpool, the English and South American press highlighted his performance in a special match.

Luis Díaz and Sinisterra in SofaScore’s ideal eleven

In the last hours, Sofascore, a portal specialized in football statistics and data, published the ideal eleven for matchday 5 of the playoffs and Luis Díaz was one of the great protagonists.

The ‘7’ of the Colombian National Team was chosen as the best player of the date and had an impressive rating of 9.3 for his double against the Brazilian national team, being the highest for the ideal team.

Luis Díaz gave Colombia the victory with two goals in the second half Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

“Luis Díaz was the architect of the first Colombian victory against Brazil in the history of the South American qualifiers! Thanks to their double, Los Cafeteros triumphed and reached third position in the table. Without a doubt, the SofaScore figure of Date 5″, expressed SofaScore through a publication on the social network X.

But ‘Lucho’ was not the only Colombian featured in the ideal eleven, winger Luis Sinisterra also appears in the team of the day after receiving a rating of 7.6, despite only having played 45 minutes.

Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla, held on November 16, 2023. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

The ideal team of the day is the following: Alisson (Brazil) in goal; Araújo (Uruguay), Maripán (Chile), Olivera (Uruguay) in defense; Quinteros (Bolivia), Pulgar (Chile), Vaca (Bolivia) and Suazo (Chile) in midfield; and Sinisterra (Colombia), Messi (Argentina) and Díaz (Colombia) in attack.

🌎 The ideal XI for Date 5 in the South American Qualifiers! 🌟 Luis Diaz [9.3], author of a double vs. Brazil obtained the highest SofaScore rating. 🤔 What do you think of this team? pic.twitter.com/JkyUhqsPNh — Sofascore Latin America (@SofascoreLA) November 17, 2023

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

