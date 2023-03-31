The illusion is there, but reality forces us to wait. Luis Díaz, who aroused a wave of emotions for his first images training with Liverpool, will not be a part of the game between his club and Manchester Citythis Saturday, for the Premier League.

This was confirmed by the German coach Jürgen Klopp, in his press conference prior to the commitment.

‘This week was the first step back’

Luis Díaz, the day he was injured against Arsenal. Photo: Robin Jones. Getty Images

“Luis is back in small parts of training after a very long time. It’s great to have him back, it’s incredible the impact he’s had, but will not train today (Friday) with us“, was the first thing Klopp said about Díaz in his last conference.

“This week was the first step back to training with the group, next week maybe he will be back in full parts of team training,” added the German coach.

In the end, with a halo of hope, he concluded: “You have to see day by day how (Díaz) handles the issue of intensity, but it is very promising, so we are very optimistic about his return.”

Jürgen Klopp welcomed the ‘massive boost’ of Luis Diaz returning to training but confirmed the Colombian will play no part in our encounter at Manchester City. —Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2023

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Manchester City.

The clash between Manchester City (2nd) and Liverpool (6th) is the highlight of the weekend on matchday 29 of the Premier League. A match between the two teams that fought for the title last year until the last moment but this year they are having more problems.

Neither City, second eight points behind leader Arsenal, nor Liverpool, sixth, seven points behind the Champions League zone marked by Tottenham (4th), should let points slip.

It is true that Manchester City have played one game less than Arsenal, but the solidity of Mikel Arteta’s team means that every game from now on is a final for Josep Guardiola’s pupils.

Liverpool will have to digest their latest defeats, the one suffered 1-0 on March 11 at Bournemouth, the same result for which they lost four days later at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid, consummating their elimination in the round of 16. the Champions League.

SPORTS

*With EFE

