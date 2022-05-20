Liverpool has spent the last 12 years with the Standard Chartered bank glued to its shirt, a business that, per season, reports about 46 million euros and that could be doubled from 2023.

It is in June 2023 when the current contract that the ‘Reds’ have signed with the British bank expires and which replaced in 2010 that of the Carlsberg beer brand. The last time the agreement was renewed was in May 2018, just a few days before the Champions League final that Liverpool lost against Real Madrid in kyiv, and the figure that was put on the table was 40 million pounds (46 million euros). Now, when Liverpool is having a dream season, with Luis Díaz included, that amount of money can rise to 80 million pounds (94 million euros).

The winning Liverpool returned and, with it, the money…

Liverpool lifts the FA Cup trophy. Luis Diaz celebrates.

The contract that Liverpool closed for the sponsorship of his shirt was made at a time when he was nothing more than an applicant. It was a team that came from being eighth, sixth and twice fourth in the Premier League and whose greatest achievement in recent years was to have qualified for the Europa League final that they lost to Sevilla. When Liverpool signed with the American bank, he did it on the eve of a Champions League final that would be the beginning of everything.

In the years to come came the 2019 European Cup, the 2020 Premier League, a European Super Cup, a Club World Cup and two domestic cups.. The winner Liverpool returned and with it the value of his shirt has doubled. The team, which is managed by ‘Fenway Sports Group’, owner, among others, of the Boston Red Sox, is in talks to extend the sponsorship that currently unites Standard Chartered, but is also open to the possibility of finding a new partner. One that allows him to reach 80 million pounds and catch up and even exceed the agreement that Real Madrid has with the Emirates airline and that annually reports more than 70 million euros to the white club’s coffers.

Cryptocurrencies may hold the key to this ‘sorpasso’ and it is that Liverpool has received offers from a ‘blockchain’ platform and a cryptocurrency exchange to stamp their names on their shirt. This would be an unprecedented agreement in the Premier League, where there are teams that already have contracts with this kind of business, but none have reached the point of appearing as the main sponsor on the shirts. A space in which bookmakers have had dominance in recent years. Aston Villa, Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City, Everton and Leeds United have cryptocurrency companies in their sponsorship portfolio, as does a Crystal Palace that received rejection from its fans, who described these companies as “parasites”, when They signed with one.

The possible agreement between Liverpool and the cryptocurrencies would be subject to public opinion, with a social mass like that of the ‘Reds’ quite critical of the club’s actions when they understand that these are not legal. The clearest case was that of the European Super League and how the Anfield fans protested against its foundation to the point of getting them to give up. Liverpool’s objective is to secure a contract that continues the ascending line of the value of his shirt, which, between 2009 and 2015, reported some 12 million euros per season to the club, and which could now be placed well above that of historical rivals such as Manchester United, which receives just over 50 million for its agreement with the technology company TeamViewer.

*With EFE