Luis Díaz, chosen among the best in the FA Cup

Colombian Luis Díaz is about to finish a dream season in Liverpool. His performance on the pitch has been fundamental in helping his team, which has won two games and is going for one more, in the Champions League.

Despite not winning the Premier League title, Díaz was one of the regulars to win the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Before arriving in France for the Champions League final, the Colombian was chosen among the best players of the season in the FA Cup, in which Liverpool beat Chelsea.

The ideal eleven is made up of Díaz, along with five Liverpool players, among them Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Tsimikas, Fabinho and Minamino. There’s also Mount and Silva from Chelsea.

the ideal eleven

