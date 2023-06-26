Luis Díaz celebrates at Liverpool. The Guajiro soccer player, who has just scored with the Colombian National Team in the national team’s first victory against Germany, received news this Monday that confirms the value he has had in Jürgen Klopp’s team.

Luis Díaz will wear the number seven jersey on his back for the season that is about to begin. The number, the club points out, has been used by great Liverpool leaders. And because of the decision, there will be refunds for the fans.

Luis Díaz, with historic shirt in Liverpool

Luis Diaz on his return.

Luis Díaz will leave the number 23 shirt he has worn since he arrived from Porto, in January 2022.

The peasant will take the number seven, which was released by James Milner, former captain of the team that will join Brighton.

Díaz’s new number, as Liverpool points out, has been used by great club legends.

Billy Liddell, Kevin Keegan, Kenny Dalglish, Luis Suárez and Harry Kewell are some of the historical figures who have worn the number seven.

Luis Diaz will become the latest incumbent of an iconic Liverpool shirt number when he adopts No.7 for 2023-24 👇 —Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 26, 2023

This will be the refund for Luis Díaz’s new shirt

Luis Diaz celebrates the goal.

“Fans who have already purchased the replica 2023-24 home shirt imprinted with the name ‘Luis Díaz’ and the number ’23’ will be personally reimbursed by the attacker in a similar exchange for a ‘Luis Díaz 7’ shirt. “reported the team through its official page.

“The exchange only applies to all ‘Luis Díaz 23’ 2023-24 home shirts or kits purchased at official club outlets, through the official LFC online store or the LFC Retail app,” it added. the Liverpool.

“Any qualifying jersey or kit must be returned with proof of purchase before 11:59pm BST on July 31, 2023,” the English team stressed.

All Luis Díaz shirts with the number 23, which are exchanged, will be donated to the Liverpool foundation.

A new number for @LuisFDiaz19 🤩 He will personally reimburse supporters who have already purchased a Luis Diaz 23 shirt with a like-for-like exchange ⤵️ —Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 26, 2023

