Luis Díaz, Champions finalist!: This is how his family celebrates in La Guajira

The house of the paternal grandmother of the Liverpool star.
KRONOS and Screenshot, TikTok @diegoasb16
The house of the paternal grandmother of the Liverpool star.
In Barrancas, where he took his first steps, a complete party broke out this Tuesday.
May 03, 2022, 04:20 PM
Luis Díaz became this afternoon the fifth Colombian footballer to join the squad of a team that reaches the Champions League final. If he plays in the last game of the continental tournament with Liverpool, he will be the second Colombian to do so. Of course, he can be the first to play as a starter and become champion.
The joy for Díaz’s deed is felt throughout the country. However, in Barrancas, the land that saw him take his first steps, happiness is immense.
This is how he lived in his paternal grandmother’s house, in that municipality of La Guajira, the scoring of his goal with the ‘red’ shirt.
SPORTS
May 03, 2022, 04:20 PM
