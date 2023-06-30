Luis Díaz causes a furor in a barbershop in Barranquilla, video

Luis Diaz He does not go unnoticed during his vacations and this time he caused a stir in a renowned barbershop in the city of Barranquilla.

With the humility that characterizes him, ‘Lucho’ arrived at the barbershop, which he attended when he played for Barranquilla FC and Atlético Junior, and greeted those present.

After “dressing up”, he took time to take pictures with some fans who noticed his presence in the place. Díaz had no problem despite the fact that a line formed for him.

The Liverpool player and the Colombian national team He is not the only one who entrusts his image to the celebrity barber in Barranquilla. Carlos Bacca and Juan Fernando Quintero, from Junior, and Luis Fernando Muriel, have also registered recent visits to the place.

