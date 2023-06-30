Luis Díaz causes a furor in a barbershop in Barranquilla, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz.
Video from El Heraldo
Luis Diaz.
The soccer player is on vacation and was seen in a public place.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Luis Diaz He does not go unnoticed during his vacations and this time he caused a stir in a renowned barbershop in the city of Barranquilla.
With the humility that characterizes him, ‘Lucho’ arrived at the barbershop, which he attended when he played for Barranquilla FC and Atlético Junior, and greeted those present.
After “dressing up”, he took time to take pictures with some fans who noticed his presence in the place. Díaz had no problem despite the fact that a line formed for him.
The Liverpool player and the Colombian national team He is not the only one who entrusts his image to the celebrity barber in Barranquilla. Carlos Bacca and Juan Fernando Quintero, from Junior, and Luis Fernando Muriel, have also registered recent visits to the place.
Madness for Diaz
The arrival of Luis Díaz generated admiration and emotion among the people who were in a barbershop in Barranquilla the previous Wednesday. The Liverpool player greeted everyone with kindness and joy. pic.twitter.com/c0uL3GcljL
– Sports The Herald (@DeportesEH) June 29, 2023
Luis Díaz signed autographs and had a drink with a group of fans who lined up at the barbershop. The peasant enjoys his vacation days after the campaign at Liverpool and the friendly matches with the Colombian team.
📹Courtesy: @bigralphbarber pic.twitter.com/ES6UotwUvO
– Sports The Herald (@DeportesEH) June 29, 2023
FOOTBALL REDACTION
