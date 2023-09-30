Luis Díaz can’t believe it: the incredible goal that was disallowed against Tottenham

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz, Liverpool player.
Luis Díaz, Liverpool player.
The Colombian scored but had his goal disallowed due to an advanced position.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian Luis Diaz He’s still on fire at Liverpool. This Saturday he started the match against Tottenham, in the Premier League, and had the opportunity to celebrate a new goal, but it was disallowed.
(You may be interested: Marcelo Bielsa receives a million-dollar compensation, but the coach was disappointed)
When the game was 0-0, the Colombian appeared to receive a pass into the void, faced and gained speed, and finished in a masterful way to make what was going to be the partial 0-1.
The VAR said no
However, the VAR detected that the Colombian started offside. The image leaves doubts in the position of Díaz, whose offside was extremely tight.
Closing the first half, when the game was already 1-1, Díaz was very close to scoring, on a great pass from Salah.
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #incredible #goal #disallowed #Tottenham