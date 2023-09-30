Luis Díaz can’t believe it: the incredible goal that was disallowed against Tottenham

The Colombian Luis Diaz He’s still on fire at Liverpool. This Saturday he started the match against Tottenham, in the Premier League, and had the opportunity to celebrate a new goal, but it was disallowed.

When the game was 0-0, the Colombian appeared to receive a pass into the void, faced and gained speed, and finished in a masterful way to make what was going to be the partial 0-1.

The VAR said no

However, the VAR detected that the Colombian started offside. The image leaves doubts in the position of Díaz, whose offside was extremely tight.

Closing the first half, when the game was already 1-1, Díaz was very close to scoring, on a great pass from Salah.

