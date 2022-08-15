The Colombian Louis Diaz it shone again. This time he avoided the defeat of the Liverpool against him Crystal Palaceand how, with a tremendous goal, in his best style, for 1-1 on date 2 of the premier league.

Diaz, figure

Liverpool had a difficult game, they were confused against an opponent who created problems for them. The Reds attack looked erratic. And everything got worse when the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez he had himself expelled, being provoked by a rival.

the public in Anfield I was desperate, the minutes passed and there was no way to tie. It was when Díaz appeared, picked up the ball from the left, headed towards the area leaving rivals and looking for his profile, when he found space, took the shot and scored 1-1, in 61 minutes.

Luis Diaz, in action against Crystal Palace.

Díaz was once again a starter, just like on the first day, confirming the confidence that Klopp has in him.

The Colombian, who received some criticism after the first day, showed a lot of sacrifice, but had no room to develop his game.

However, after 16 minutes of play he had his first option, fighting between the defenders, who prevented him from taking a clean shot inside the area.

Liverpool was surprised by a quick attack from Palace, a pass into the void that broke the defensive line and was the attacker Saha the one who faced and defined very well, for the 0-1 when they were 32 minutes.

Klopp looked very upset, and could not find formulas for his team to have clarity on the pitch. Also, on the bench he didn’t have many options because of the number of injuries they have.

nunez outside

At minute 57 Núñez, who had had a couple of unsuccessful approaches, allowed himself to be provoked by Andersen and he went and hit him in the face and he got kicked out.

The match was a nightmare for Liverpool, until Lucho appeared, with his magic, with his dribbling, to solve it with a great goal and decree the 1-1.

The final minutes were back and forth, and both teams were able to keep the 3 points. Salah tried and did not specify. And Palace almost won in the final seconds.

The game ended with a heart attack and a draw. Díaz saved a point for the Reds, who will face the Man Utd.



