Luis Díaz breathes easy: encouraging news for the future of Liverpool

Luis Diaz FA Cup
The peasant hopes to further improve what was done during his first season with the ‘Reds’.
August 03, 2022, 08:21 AM
When it was thought that Roberto Firmino would leave Liverpool, because according to rumors in the European press his departure to Juventus was possible, the Brazilian himself spoke about his future with the ‘Reds’ and made it clear that he wants to win whatever comes in 2022/23 with the ‘Reds’.
The Latin American duo remains
Firmino’s words Good news for Luis Díaz and company, as they will not lose another important token in the attack.
Jurgen Klopp’s team will start the season with motivation, after beating Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield last weekend. Now, as stated by Firmino, Liverpool is not only going to retain the FA Cup and Carabao Cup titles, but also wants to win the Premier League and Champions League titles, which they cherished last season.
“I feel grateful for last season. I don’t want to downplay the importance of achieving the two trophies, but we were chasing all four and unfortunately it was not like that. Who knows this season, we will go for the four trophies again, but it is about going step by step, working very hard to get there. Of course it’s possible and our goal is to win all four trophies,” the Brazilian told the club’s media.
And he stressed that the objective of the ‘Reds’ is to go for everything: “It depends on the work we do and how we advance. Our focus is to compete and win the four competitions”.
