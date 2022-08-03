Wednesday, August 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz breathes easy: encouraging news for the future of Liverpool

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz FA Cup

Luis Diaz FA Cup

The peasant hopes to further improve what was done during his first season with the ‘Reds’.

When it was thought that Roberto Firmino would leave Liverpool, because according to rumors in the European press his departure to Juventus was possible, the Brazilian himself spoke about his future with the ‘Reds’ and made it clear that he wants to win whatever comes in 2022/23 with the ‘Reds’.

See also  Only in the Champions League: 2006, Miccoli's dream scissoring with Benfica at Anfield

The Latin American duo remains

louis diaz

Firmino’s words Good news for Luis Díaz and company, as they will not lose another important token in the attack.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will start the season with motivation, after beating Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield last weekend. Now, as stated by Firmino, Liverpool is not only going to retain the FA Cup and Carabao Cup titles, but also wants to win the Premier League and Champions League titles, which they cherished last season.

“I feel grateful for last season. I don’t want to downplay the importance of achieving the two trophies, but we were chasing all four and unfortunately it was not like that. Who knows this season, we will go for the four trophies again, but it is about going step by step, working very hard to get there. Of course it’s possible and our goal is to win all four trophies,” the Brazilian told the club’s media.

And he stressed that the objective of the ‘Reds’ is to go for everything: “It depends on the work we do and how we advance. Our focus is to compete and win the four competitions”.

See also  Liverpool and Manchester City: luxury duel for the Premier title

More news

FOOTBALL

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #breathes #easy #encouraging #news #future #Liverpool

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Bolsonaro mocks pro-democracy letter in cult in the Chamber

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.