Thursday, March 31, 2022
Luis Díaz breaks the Brazilian dominance in the Premier League

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz, Liverpool player.

Luis Diaz, Liverpool player.

The Colombian stands out as one of the best valued in the English market.

Luis Díaz began his return to Liverpool, after playing with the Colombian National Team the last two games of the qualifying round for the Qatar World Cupwithout getting the quota to the playoffs.

Díaz hopes to continue being a protagonist at Liverpool, a team where he has left very good impressions in his short period of adaptation.

Diaz, in the ‘top’ 10

Well, before resuming activity, Luis Díaz appears in another select group. This time the specialized portal Trasnfermarkt produced a list of the best valued players in the English football market.

In this list, it is striking that the Colombian breaks the hegemony of Brazilian soccer players. Díaz, valued at 45.5 million euros, is the sixth best valued on the list.

The first is the Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson, with 60 million euros. He is followed by Fabinho (60), also from Liverpool, Richarlisson, from Everton (55), Gabriel Jesús, from City (50) and Ederson, from City (50).

