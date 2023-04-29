Luis Díaz breaks silence and leaves an emotional message for his injury and return, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian shared his feelings on social networks.
Luis Diaz He reappeared with Liverpool on April 17 after six months without playing due to his knee injury. Little by little the player is recovering his competitive rhythm.
(You may be interested in: Video: Luis Sinisterra, protagonist of bad news)
Díaz went through a difficult period, a first injury, then a second one that led him to surgery. He underwent surgery in December on his left knee.
Manager Jurgen Klopp I design a plan to have him in the best conditions, and although his return took longer than necessary, the Colombian is already fully active.
Diaz had 9 minutes against Leeds, then another 9 minutes against Notthingam and 31 against West Ham.
Lucho’s message
This Friday Luis Díaz breaks his silence and finally spoke about what he has experienced in these six months.
“It’s been a tremendous journey, 190 days, with extremely difficult times, a knee injury, a lot of therapy and hard work. Today I feel grateful to be back on the pitch and grateful to those who were with me.
What a joy to play football again. Thank God!” Lucho wrote on his social networks.
It has been a tremendous journey, 190 days, with extremely difficult moments, a knee injury, a lot of therapy and hard work. Today I feel grateful to be back on the pitch and grateful to those who were with me.
What a joy to play football again. Thank you God!🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/hIzOeJmX6g
— Luis Fernando Díaz (@LuisFDiaz19) April 28, 2023
SPORTS
