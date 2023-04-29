Saturday, April 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz breaks silence and leaves an emotional message for his injury and return, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz breaks silence and leaves an emotional message for his injury and return, video


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz with Liverpool.

Luis Diaz with Liverpool.

The Colombian shared his feelings on social networks.

Luis Diaz He reappeared with Liverpool on April 17 after six months without playing due to his knee injury. Little by little the player is recovering his competitive rhythm.

(You may be interested in: Video: Luis Sinisterra, protagonist of bad news)

See also  This time Leao is there: so he can write a piece of history (his and Milan's)

Díaz went through a difficult period, a first injury, then a second one that led him to surgery. He underwent surgery in December on his left knee.

Luis Diaz, with Liverpool.

Manager Jurgen Klopp I design a plan to have him in the best conditions, and although his return took longer than necessary, the Colombian is already fully active.

Diaz had 9 minutes against Leeds, then another 9 minutes against Notthingam and 31 against West Ham.

Lucho’s message

This Friday Luis Díaz breaks his silence and finally spoke about what he has experienced in these six months.

“It’s been a tremendous journey, 190 days, with extremely difficult times, a knee injury, a lot of therapy and hard work. Today I feel grateful to be back on the pitch and grateful to those who were with me.
What a joy to play football again. Thank God!” Lucho wrote on his social networks.

SPORTS

See also  Luis Diaz and Liverpool vs. Rangers, LIVE: follow the Champions League

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Luis #Díaz #breaks #silence #leaves #emotional #message #injury #return #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result