Luis Diaz He had an opaque double qualifying round: he missed an incredible goal in the game against Uruguay and wasted a penalty in the game against Ecuador. He left blank, without a goal and without being able to show his usual football, the one that took him to Liverpool, where today he manages to express his game much better and has better records than those achieved with the Colombia selection.

Díaz is a different player in Liverpool, where he is a starter and shows in the Premier League his best level, although he still does not reach the maximum performance expected of him this season.

Dïaz has played eight games this English football season, and has scored two goals.

Santiago Mele consoles Luis Díaz after the Uruguay Colombia World Cup qualifying match. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Their level there contrasts, although not by much, with that of the national team, where in four games, that is to say half, they fail to take off. He has not scored and has been characterized more by his waste.

Díaz of the Colombian National Team is the undisputed starting player, but his performance generates criticism for the lack of goals and in general because he does not shine at his highest level.

The technician Nestor Lorenzo He has insisted that I not be able to give the weight and all the responsibility to him, as if he wanted to protect him. But the reality is that his game is still in debt, beyond the fight he shows and the sacrifice and his intention to seek his opportunities.

According to the Sofascore statistics portal, its performance does not even reach the acceptable range. Against Uruguay he had a rating of 6.7 points, basically because he added an assist, and against Ecuador, at the height of Quito, he had only 5.7 points, due to missing the penalty and not winning a good part of his duels.

SofaScore also highlights that in Liverpool Díaz has a lower average of shots per game (2.1) than in the National Team (3-3), while his key passes in the club are 0.9 and 0.5 with Colombia.

Now Díaz returns to Liverpool where he hopes to continue having a presence and maintain continuity and at a good level for when the next double day of the tie arrives, in November.

