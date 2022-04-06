Luis Díaz: Benfica fan tries to attack him when he celebrates the goal

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz, in a match against Benfica.
Luis Díaz, in a match against Benfica.
The Colombian scored the third winning goal in the Champions League.
April 06, 2022, 06:33 AM
Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1 in Lisbon this Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, and took a step towards the semifinals of the Champions League.
With goals from Ibrahima Konaté (17), Sadio Mané (34) and Luis Díaz (88), the ‘Reds’ defeated Benfica, although the Portuguese put the visitors in a tight spot, especially after the goal by Uruguayan Darwin Núñez (49).
It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, happy with the victory: “This is the moment I was waiting for”)
In the celebration of Díaz’s goal, a Benfica fan is seen who tried to attack the Colombian.
April 06, 2022, 06:33 AM
