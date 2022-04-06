Luis Díaz: Benfica fan tries to attack him when he celebrates the goal

Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1 in Lisbon this Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, and took a step towards the semifinals of the Champions League.

With goals from Ibrahima Konaté (17), Sadio Mané (34) and Luis Díaz (88), the ‘Reds’ defeated Benfica, although the Portuguese put the visitors in a tight spot, especially after the goal by Uruguayan Darwin Núñez (49).

In the celebration of Díaz’s goal, a Benfica fan is seen who tried to attack the Colombian.