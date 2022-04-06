Wednesday, April 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz: Benfica fan tries to attack him when he celebrates the goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz, in a match against Benfica.

Luis Díaz, in a match against Benfica.

The Colombian scored the third winning goal in the Champions League.

Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1 in Lisbon this Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, and took a step towards the semifinals of the Champions League.

With goals from Ibrahima Konaté (17), Sadio Mané (34) and Luis Díaz (88), the ‘Reds’ defeated Benfica, although the Portuguese put the visitors in a tight spot, especially after the goal by Uruguayan Darwin Núñez (49).

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, happy with the victory: “This is the moment I was waiting for”)

In the celebration of Díaz’s goal, a Benfica fan is seen who tried to attack the Colombian.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #Benfica #fan #attack #celebrates #goal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sea of ​​Thieves already has a million "legendary pirates": getting it means investing dozens of hours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.