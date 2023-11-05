In the most difficult circumstances of his life, after the kidnapping of his parents just a week ago, Luis Diaz He saved a draw for Liverpool against Luton Town (1-1) and celebrated it with the message “Freedom for Dad”, which is still in the hands of the ELN guerrilla.

After his goal, which has gone around the world, with his message on his shirt, Lucho broke the silence and issued an official statement expressing his feelings at this time.

“This goal is for the freedom of my father and all the kidnapped people in my country. Thank you all for your support,” Lucho initially says on his X account, in which he attaches the photo of his goal and the statement.

Release

Cilenis Marulanda, Luis Manuel Díaz and Luis Díaz

“Today the soccer player is not speaking to you, today Lucho Díaz, Luis’s son, is speaking Manuel Diaz. Mane, my dad, is a tireless worker, our pillar in the family and he is kidnapped.

I ask the THE Nthe prompt release of my father, and I request that international organizations intercede for his freedom.

Every second, every minute our anguish grows; My mother, my brothers and I are desperate, distressed and without words to describe what we are feeling. This suffering only ends when we have him back home.

I beg you to release him immediately, respecting his integrity and ending this painful wait as soon as possible.

In the name of love and compassion, we ask that you reconsider your actions and allow us to recover him.

I thank the Colombians and the international community for the support received, thank you for so many demonstrations of affection and solidarity in these difficult times that many families in my country are experiencing.”

Goal for freedom

The Colombian avoided the disaster for his team against Luton, one of the relegation candidates, and in the 96th minute, with a header, he scored one of the most special goals of his career and dedicated it to his father, who is still captive by the Colombian guerrilla.

After not being included in the squad for the last two games, against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, Díaz decided to return to training this week and asked Jürgen Klopp to be part of the team that faced Luton this Sunday. He started on the bench and from there he saw how Luton came close to the big surprise of the eleven league games that have passed.

Until the 96th minute, when Luis Díaz, who had come off four minutes after Luton’s goal, headed in a delivery from Kostas Tsimikas and made it 1-1. There the Colombian showed the items on his shirt calling for the freedom of his father.

