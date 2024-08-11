LLuis Diaz wants to shine in a new season with the Liverpool who is going to put together a new project after the departure of Coach Jurgen Klopp. The British team begins a new adventure with coach Arne Slot, who could give the Colombian a leading role.

The Colombian was dazzling in his first appearance as a starter for Arne Slot’s team, scoring twice in an international friendly. He only needed a while to start convincing the Dutch coach.

Earn a place with Slot

FoughtAs is characteristic of him, he received a ball into space and faced his rival to unleash a powerful cross-shot right-footed shot that put the score at 2-0.

The 27-year-old Guajiro scored twice in the twilight of the first half, pushing the ball under the goal after a pass from the Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai and began to close the game that Liverpool had dominated in Anfield Road.

The star of the Colombian National Team He was one of the most outstanding players at Arne Slot’s presentation in his new home and in front of his fans.

Luis Diaz debuts a haircut

However, that was not the only highlight of Luis Diaz In his return with the Liverpool shirt, he decided to start a new stage with a radical change of ‘look’, in the best style of Carlos ‘The Valderrama Kid’.

The Colombian decided to change the color of his hair and dyed it a radiant mono like the former star of the Colombian national team. Fought She lightened her hair on top, and decided to leave the sides natural.

It is not the first time that Luis Diaz He changes his look and it seems that he always does it to open or close stages of his sporting career with Liverpool.

Two years ago, after the final of Champions League lost against Real Madrid in France, the Colombian also lightened his hair. On that occasion he added some highlights.

HAROLD YEPES

