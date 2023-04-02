Liverpool continues to suffer. Jürgen Klopp’s team, which last year had a great season fighting for the League and the Champions League, has been fading away in the midst of a results crisis that currently has it out of the fight for trophies.

The 1-4 defeat against Manchester City, in their recent outing in the Premier League, was the last blow the squad suffered. And, in the midst of the turmoil, the team suffered a violent attack against the bus that was transporting it.

With these background images, the absence of the guajiro Luis Diaz, injured since October, has been highlighted. But, according to the official forecast, his return would be closer than far.

The return of Luis Diaz

The Colombian Luis Díaz is “in the final stage of recovery” after the knee injury that has kept him off the pitch since October.

Díaz has missed practically the entire season due to a knee injury that occurred in early October against Arsenal and forced him to undergo surgery.

“Luis has participated in small parts of the training. This week has been the first step to get him back into training and we will increase intensity from there. It is promising and we are in the final stage of recovery”Jürgen Klopp said this Friday at a press conference, in what was seen as a ‘thumb drop’ for the duel against Manchester City.

Thus, local media indicate that Díaz’s first call could take place on Sunday, April 9. However, he would not be a starter in that day’s duel, against Arsenal, for the Premier League.

In fact, on the calendar, the match on April 17, against Leeds, also for the Premier, is presented as the most favorable for his return, pending confirmation.

