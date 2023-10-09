The poorly disallowed goal scored by Colombian Luis Díaz in the match between Liverpool and Tottenham has generated all kinds of controversies in England due to the blundering referee error of the VAR. For this reason, the Premier League has adopted new measures to avoid this type of failure.

The College of Premier League Referees (PGMOL), in charge of monitoring and supervising the work of the judges, took action on the matter to avoid repeating that ‘human error’ which cost ‘Lucho’ Díaz the goal and implemented some protocols in communication between the VAR and the field referees.

From now on, in the Premier League, The person in charge of the VAR, together with his collaborators, must review the play in question before informing the referee what decision they made.

The TV analyzes the disallowed goal against Luis Díaz.

The VAR must now confirm the result of the VAR verification process with the VAR assistant before confirming the final decision to the referees on the field

The newspaper TheAthletic specified details of the new protocol: “The VAR must now confirm the result of the VAR verification process with the VAR assistant before confirming the final decision to the referees on the field. The new protocol, announced when the VAR audio was published of the Tottenham vs. Liverpool match on Tuesday, was implemented immediately, starting with the weekend’s Premier League matches.”

In addition, the PGMOL and the Premier League committed to all teams to continue publishing the audios of the VAR and the referees so that they can be explained in the program ‘Match Officials: Mic’d Up’.

Luis Díaz, Liverpool player.

“Howard Webb will join former England striker Michael Owen to explain refereeing decisions of recent matches using unpublished audio between the referees on the field and the VAR teams,” explained the aforementioned media.

With this protocol, the College of Referees tries to avoid clear errors in Premier League matches and seeks to reduce human errors.

Finally, The FA and the PGMOL will closely monitor the international travel of referees who run in England. It should be remembered that Darren England and Dan Cook, in charge of the VAR in the game between Liverpool and Tottenham, They had returned a few hours before from a long trip from the United Arab Emirates, where they directed a local league soccer game.

