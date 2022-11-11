Friday, November 11, 2022
Luis Díaz, at full speed in Liverpool: Klopp gives news of his evolution

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz and Klopp

One more hug between the coach and the footballer.

The Colombian is already recovering in England.

louis diaz He is moving forward with his recovery from his injury. After spending a few days in Colombia, authorized by the Liverpoolthe player returned to England this week to get ready.

The Colombian suffered a delicate injury to his left knee on October 9 in the match against Arsenal, which is why he has been absent from Liverpool matches, but he is expected to return before the end of the year.

Klopp spoke of Diaz

Luis Díaz, in action against Ajax.

This Friday, in the prelude to the game that Liverpol will have against Southampton in the Premier League, the coach Jurgen Klopp updated the status of the team’s injured.

The coach said that Lucho has already arrived and is running, as budgeted, that on Thursday of this week he will start running.

“I am happy with the number of players we have for our training. Luis Diaz is running now and he looks great. We have enough and we need them healthy as it’s a long season,” the coach said.

Pepijn Lijnders, Liverpool technical assistant, had already announced this week that Díaz could run from Thursday for the first time.

Díaz was in advance of his recovery in Barranquilla, making himself available to the medical staff of the Colombian Football Federation and being one hundred percent supervised by Liverpool.

SPORTS

more sports news

