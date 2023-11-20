After going through one of the worst moments of his life, with the kidnapping of his father by the ELN, Luis Díaz, once again, lives beautiful moments with the Colombian National Team.

The guajiro had had a brilliant appearance in the 2021 Copa América, in which he scored a scissors goal against Brazil, the best of the tournament, and in which he was the top scorer, with four goals.

Luis Díaz receives the goalscorer trophy for the Copa América in Barranquilla in an FCF event. His parents attended the FCF headquarters near Alameda del Río. Photo: Vanexa Romero/EL TIEMPO

The five-time world champion was the rival with whom Díaz vindicated himself after having missed a penalty against Ecuador. The double gave Colombia its first official victory against Brazil in the tie.

Díaz is, today, the most important player of the Colombian National Team, and his work with Liverpool makes him one of the figures of world football. And the brand that makes the national team’s clothing has him as one of the men to show.The guajiro showed on his social networks the retro shirt of the National Team launched by the Adidas brand, whose main color is cream, with burgundy stripes.

Díaz had already been one of the main figures in the launch of the current main clothing of the National Team, with which they are playing in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

