Luis Díaz arrives motivated to the National Team: see his new great goal in Portugal

louis diaz continue on a streak and will reach the Colombia selection motivated, after scoring a new goal this Sunday with Porto in the Portuguese league.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez: this is how it went in Al Rayyan’s draw)

Díaz scored in the match against Famalicao, in the Portuguese league. It was the partial 2-0 in his team’s 3-1 victory.

The Colombian received a pass into the void, in the area, and defined with power, at minute 35 of the first half.

Díaz is a starter along with his compatriot Matheus Uribe, who was expelled. The Colombians will be joining the National Team in Barranquilla for the tie.

(Also read: Colombia national team suffers new loss for the tie, due to covid-19)

SPORTS