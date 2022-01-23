Monday, January 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz arrives motivated to the National Team: see his new great goal in Portugal

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz, Porto player.

Luis Diaz, Porto player.

The Colombian scored again with Porto, this Sunday.

louis diaz continue on a streak and will reach the Colombia selection motivated, after scoring a new goal this Sunday with Porto in the Portuguese league.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez: this is how it went in Al Rayyan’s draw)

Díaz scored in the match against Famalicao, in the Portuguese league. It was the partial 2-0 in his team’s 3-1 victory.

The Colombian received a pass into the void, in the area, and defined with power, at minute 35 of the first half.

Díaz is a starter along with his compatriot Matheus Uribe, who was expelled. The Colombians will be joining the National Team in Barranquilla for the tie.

(Also read: Colombia national team suffers new loss for the tie, due to covid-19)

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Luis #Díaz #arrives #motivated #National #Team #great #goal #Portugal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Frenkie de Jong rescues Barcelona in Vitoria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.