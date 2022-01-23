Luis Díaz arrives motivated to the National Team: see his new great goal in Portugal

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz, Porto player.
Luis Diaz, Porto player.
The Colombian scored again with Porto, this Sunday.
January 23, 2022, 05:39 PM
louis diaz continue on a streak and will reach the Colombia selection motivated, after scoring a new goal this Sunday with Porto in the Portuguese league.
Díaz scored in the match against Famalicao, in the Portuguese league. It was the partial 2-0 in his team’s 3-1 victory.
The Colombian received a pass into the void, in the area, and defined with power, at minute 35 of the first half.
Díaz is a starter along with his compatriot Matheus Uribe, who was expelled. The Colombians will be joining the National Team in Barranquilla for the tie.
SPORTS
.
