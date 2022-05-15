Luis Díaz and the video of the ‘luxury’ in Liverpool vs. Chelsea that few saw

Luis Díaz was chosen by the FA Cup organization as the best player in the final between Liverpool and Chelsea last Saturday.

‘Lucho’ stood out for 98 minutes for being the most incisive of the ‘red’ offense in the match. His attacking throws during a close game were recognized by the cheers of the fans, the praise of DT Jürgen Klopp and the official award. Nevertheless, Most Colombian viewers missed a ‘luxury’ of the peasant who has gained prominence on social networks.

The ‘pipe’ to Kovacic

In the midst of his dispute on the left wing of Liverpool, against defenders James and Chabolah, Díaz had the opportunity to make a ‘pipe’ to the Croatian Mateo Kovacic.

In the video of the moment, ‘Lucho’ can be seen passing the ball between the legs of the ‘blues’ midfielder with great quality.

Then, as a result of the impulse, Díaz falls into the collision of bodies with another Chelsea player. Even so, the move was acclaimed by the ‘fans’.

