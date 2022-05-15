Luis Díaz and the video of the ‘luxury’ in Liverpool vs. Chelsea that few saw

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz.
The peasant was the best on the field for his contribution to the team. The ‘spout’ to Kovacic, an anthology.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 15, 2022, 12:57 PM
Luis Díaz was chosen by the FA Cup organization as the best player in the final between Liverpool and Chelsea last Saturday.
‘Lucho’ stood out for 98 minutes for being the most incisive of the ‘red’ offense in the match. His attacking throws during a close game were recognized by the cheers of the fans, the praise of DT Jürgen Klopp and the official award. Nevertheless, Most Colombian viewers missed a ‘luxury’ of the peasant who has gained prominence on social networks.
The ‘pipe’ to Kovacic
In the midst of his dispute on the left wing of Liverpool, against defenders James and Chabolah, Díaz had the opportunity to make a ‘pipe’ to the Croatian Mateo Kovacic.
In the video of the moment, ‘Lucho’ can be seen passing the ball between the legs of the ‘blues’ midfielder with great quality.
Then, as a result of the impulse, Díaz falls into the collision of bodies with another Chelsea player. Even so, the move was acclaimed by the ‘fans’.
(Be sure to read: Luis Díaz: the accident with the FA Cup winner’s trophy: video).
(Remember that if you read us from the EL TIEMPO App, you can watch the video here).
More news
SPORTS
May 15, 2022, 12:57 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #video #luxury #Liverpool #Chelsea
Leave a Reply