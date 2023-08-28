Luis Díaz has always put his talent at the service of the team in which he plays. From his beginnings in Barranquilla, the rise in Junior, the irruption in Porto and the brilliance in Liverpool, the peasant has stood out for being a player who thinks of the collective benefit rather than the individual.

Díaz, who has been one of Jürgen Klopp’s great signings at Liverpool, this Sunday he had to ‘sacrifice’after Virgil van Dijk, a bastion of the club’s defense, was sent off.

At minute 33′, Díaz left the court for Joe Gómez to enter and reinforce the saga.

And while some fans have said Klopp had other options, Diaz was the one to walk out. And while Diaz took it well, the broadcast camera caught his reaction of his understandable annoyance.

Luis Díaz’s reaction to being substituted

When the change was announced, almost as soon as the expulsion of van Dijk was decreed, Díaz did not hide his reaction.



The guajiro left the field on the left wing. And although, like everyone, he wanted to continue playing, he had to retire.

When he saw his number, 7, appear on the fourth official’s screen, his face gave it away.



The annoyance was clear. The gesture seemed to be an obvious annoyance, a striking feeling, but logical for the always smiling ‘Lucho’.

Liverpool, who had everything against them for almost an hour, had turned an incredible game around. He ended up winning 2-1, with a man down.

At a press conference, Klopp did not talk about the change of Díaz.

