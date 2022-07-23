louis diaz He continues to prepare for the 2022-2023 season with Liverpool from England, which is looking to win the Champions League and the Premier League, titles that eluded him in the last year.

A Cartagena, named Elkin Torres, He was in charge of tattooing Luis Fernando Díaz on his left arm.

The artist has already worked with other soccer players, for example with Roger Martínez; and his good pulse and talent reached the ears of the peasant from Liverpool.

“Well, I first met the brother, who is Roger Diaz. Roger called me when I was in Belgium and he told me that Luis wanted to get a tattoo. We had been talking for a long time”, commented Elkin, 22, in an interview with the Cartagena newspaper ‘El Universal’.

Diaz came to earlier this year to Liverpool and has been one of the coach’s key players, Jurgen Kloppwho wants to boost it this time.

“My brother wrote to me days before the final played by Liverpool in the Champions League. If they won, the idea was to tattoo the trophy; but since they lost, Luis decided to get another tattoo,” said Torres.

And I add: “On his left arm I made the face of Jesus Christ, a lion and a clock. It took me about 11 hours. I also did other smaller tattoos: they are the name of the mother, the father, and the name of her daughter, whose name is Roma. I did that job in Barranquilla, they just arrived.”