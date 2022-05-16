Luis Díaz and the praise of a Chelsea legend: “You are fantastic, friend”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
John Terry, bulwark of the team that Liverpool has already beaten in two finals, praised ‘Lucho’.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 16, 2022, 08:31 AM
The great game that Luis Díaz had in the FA Cup final, between Liverpool and Chelsea, last Saturday, continues to arouse reactions in the United Kingdom.
To the words that Jürgen Klopp gave in his most recent press conference, the feeling of John Terry, a former soccer player of the team that ‘Lucho’ has already ’embarrassed’ two consecutive finals, has been added in the last few hours.
In his comment, a combination of ‘sadness and pride’.
(You can read: The ‘spoiler’ of the draw, the ‘Dayroverse’ and the home run memes).
‘You are a fantastic player, my friend…’
In a photograph that Díaz published on his Twitter account, after the victory on penalties against the ‘Blues’, Terry decided to leave him a striking message.
“Absolutely devastated, but you are a fantastic player my friend…”pointed out the former defender.
The publication also includes comments from other Colombian athletes, such as tennis player Juan Sebastián Cabal and striker Rafael Santos Borré.
More news
SPORTS
May 16, 2022, 08:31 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #praise #Chelsea #legend #fantastic #friend
Leave a Reply