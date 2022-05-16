Luis Díaz and the praise of a Chelsea legend: “You are fantastic, friend”

The great game that Luis Díaz had in the FA Cup final, between Liverpool and Chelsea, last Saturday, continues to arouse reactions in the United Kingdom.

To the words that Jürgen Klopp gave in his most recent press conference, the feeling of John Terry, a former soccer player of the team that ‘Lucho’ has already ’embarrassed’ two consecutive finals, has been added in the last few hours.

In his comment, a combination of ‘sadness and pride’.

(You can read: The ‘spoiler’ of the draw, the ‘Dayroverse’ and the home run memes).

‘You are a fantastic player, my friend…’

John Terry won several Premier League championships.

In a photograph that Díaz published on his Twitter account, after the victory on penalties against the ‘Blues’, Terry decided to leave him a striking message.

“Absolutely devastated, but you are a fantastic player my friend…”pointed out the former defender.

Photo: Instagram: @luisdiaz_19

The publication also includes comments from other Colombian athletes, such as tennis player Juan Sebastián Cabal and striker Rafael Santos Borré.

More news

SPORTS