Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Luis Díaz and the praise of a Chelsea legend: “You are fantastic, friend”

May 16, 2022
in Sports
Diaz and Chalobah

John Terry, bulwark of the team that Liverpool has already beaten in two finals, praised ‘Lucho’.

The great game that Luis Díaz had in the FA Cup final, between Liverpool and Chelsea, last Saturday, continues to arouse reactions in the United Kingdom.

To the words that Jürgen Klopp gave in his most recent press conference, the feeling of John Terry, a former soccer player of the team that ‘Lucho’ has already ’embarrassed’ two consecutive finals, has been added in the last few hours.

In his comment, a combination of ‘sadness and pride’.

‘You are a fantastic player, my friend…’

John Terry

John Terry won several Premier League championships.

In a photograph that Díaz published on his Twitter account, after the victory on penalties against the ‘Blues’, Terry decided to leave him a striking message.

“Absolutely devastated, but you are a fantastic player my friend…”pointed out the former defender.

Luis Diaz - John Terry
Photo:

Instagram: @luisdiaz_19

The publication also includes comments from other Colombian athletes, such as tennis player Juan Sebastián Cabal and striker Rafael Santos Borré.

SPORTS

