The two titles that Liverpool have achieved this season have been crowned on penalty shootouts. In the first final of the year, that of the Carabao Cup, in February, against Chelsea, Jürgen Klopp’s men made 11 shots without missing after the 0-0 lead in extra time. In the second, last Saturday, for the FA Cup, again against Chelsea, and again after a goalless draw in extra time, there were six charges and there was only one mistake, that of Sadio Mané.

The secret of that 93.75 percent effectiveness in the final instance was explained by Klopp during the celebration of the last championship: “We worked with a neuroscience company (Neuro11) that told us that penalties could be trained a lot. This trophy is also for them”.

Neuroscience applied to sport

Since 2021, doctors in neuroscience Niklas Häusler and Fabian Steinberg have led, together with their team from the company Neuro11, a neuropsychological study on Liverpool players. His main goal has been to do what he can to automate his calls on dead balls. Everything, thanks to a study in which brain activity is measured at the time of charges to determine if the player is totally focused at the time of the launch.

“We observed brain activation live during our set pieces training. We can see when and how long the player is in the zone or what could cause them to get out of it. Together with adequate neuropsychological training, the player ends up knowing in great detail what aspects help him”, Dr. Häusler told the ‘Sunday Times’.

Although for reasons of confidentiality the company has not gone into the details of the operation of its work, which has also been used in golf players and high-performance athletes, the key seems to be that, for example, according to Häusler, a player ” might need to look at only one point of focus, such as the ball or the target, very intensely” at the time of the charge, while another would need to “change the point of focus between the ball and the target frequently” to send the ball where he wants and succeed at launch.

“The Neuro11 team has developed a mental strength training method that integrates perfectly with our program. We can now train our players’ mental and shooting accuracy skills directly on the pitch”, Klopp explained about the new working method.

Liverpool plays on May 28, in Paris (France), the final of the Uefa Champions League against Real Madrid. If a tie was maintained in the ninety minutes, there would be extra time and then penalties. There, like the previous two times, the third, for Liverpool, could be the charm. That seems to say neuroscience.

