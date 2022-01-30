Finally the Colombian Luis Diaz is a player of Liverpool from England, as confirmed this Sunday. This is one of the most important signings in the history of Colombian football, in monetary and sporting terms.

(You may be interested in: The playoffs, a lifesaver for the Colombian National Team (Último tango))

Díaz joins Liverpool after two and a half seasons with FC Porto.

Previously, Porto had already announced that they had sold the player to the English team for 45 million euros, which could rise to 60 million depending on objectives.

80% of the player’s rights are from Porto and the rest belongs to the Colombian club Junior de Barranquilla.

According to the information disclosed by Porto, the commissions of the intermediaries that participated in the sale of the player have been 10%. Luis Díaz, 25, arrived at Porto in the summer of 2019 and this season he had 14 league goals and 4 assists.

This is the list of the most expensive transfers so far:

Charles Bacca

Villarreal does not give details about the purchase option, but according to the Spanish press, when the time comes it would be between 15 and 20 million euros.

Bacca, who was a striker for Junior de Barranquilla, starred in one of the most important transfers in the market at that time in the 2015-2016 season.

(Also read: Confirmed: Luis Díaz arrives at Liverpool)

The Colombian striker had just given a great performance at Sevilla, from Spain – a team that was crowned champion of the Europa League at that time – for which he received an offer from Milan, from Italy, a historic squad that had fallen on hard times.

The deal was sealed for 33 million euros. Bacca arrived at the San Siro stadium as one of the figures who would return the lost glory to the ‘rossoneros’. However, this did not happen.

How did it go in Milan? In his first season (2015-2016) he scored 18 goals and in the second (2016-2017) he barely sent 13 balls into the net.

Jackson Martinez

Jackson Martínez from Porto to Atlético: 37.1 million euros.

In the 2015-2016 season, jackson martinez, who was a player for the Colombian National Team, left Porto de Portugal to wear the shirt of Atlético de Madrid, from Spain. The cost of the signing was 35 million euros.

(Also read: Egan Bernal: Beloki and Horrillo, stories of faith for the Colombian idol)

Jackson starred in his other great transfer on his departure from Atlético: for the same 15-16 season, six months after arriving at the ‘Cholo’ Simeone team, he was bought by Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, for the exorbitant amount of 42 million of euros.

Martínez, unfortunately, was never the same.

As a result of the injuries and the distance from the main perspective of soccer –Europe or America are usually continents where the sport is more desired, compared to Asia–, his career fell.

He wore a shirt for the last time, before his retirement, in the 2019-2020 season, when he defended the colors of Portimonense, from Portugal.

Falcao garcia

Press conference in which Falcao was introduced as a member of Atlético. Photo: Albert Martin. EFE

Falcao, historical scorer of the Colombia selection, continues to have a more than interesting European journey.

It first happened for the 2011-2012 season, when Falcao had already spent some years at a good level in the ranks of Porto, from Portugal. At that time, just as it would happen to Jackson four years later, Atlético de Madrid signed him.

(Also read: Luis Díaz: what number will he wear at Liverpool?)

The cost was 40 million euros. The ‘Tiger’ left more than 70 official goals in two seasons, won a Copa del Rey and a Europa League.

For the 2013-2014 season, the scorer ended up at Monaco, from France, for an amount of 43 million euros.

Davinson Sanchez

The starting defender of the Colombian National Team stood out in the 2016 Copa Libertadores, when he defended the colors of Atlético Nacional. It didn’t take long for him to make the leap to European football at the hands of Ajax, from the Netherlands.

From Holland he traveled to England and signed for Tottenham, for the 2017-2018 season, for the figure of 42 million euros.

James Rodriguez

At the end of that tournament, Real Madrid would lose the competition by just one point after Barcelona reached 91.

The Colombian, currently in Al Rayyan from Qatar, is the footballer who leads the Colombian ranking of transfers abroad.

For the 2013-2014 season, the Colombian played for Porto, from Portugal, and was signed by Monaco, from France. The transfer price was 45 million euros, the highest price paid to date by a Colombian.

Following this came the 2014 World Cup, in which James was the tournament’s top scorer (six goals) and won the prize for the most beautiful goal of the tournament, against Uruguay.

The best Colombian player of the moment went to Real Madrid, who paid nothing more and nothing less than 75 million euros for the ’10’ of Colombia.

James had a great first season, however, with the departure of coach Carlo Ancelotti and the arrival of Zinedine Zidane on the ‘merengue’ bench, James’ participation dwindled until it practically disappeared.

SPORTS