Luis Díaz and the ‘joke’ with which he arrived at his first training session in Liverpool

The peasant Luis Díaz and the German coach JÃ¼rgen Klopp.
Images from the official Liverpool FC Twitter: @LFC
The peasant Luis Díaz and the German coach Jürgen Klopp.
The peasant brought joy to Liverpool’s first training session of the new season.
Luis Díaz is ready for a new round at Liverpool. The peasant, sidelined for most of the previous semester due to a knee injury, is beating what will be a new fight for success in the English team.
Díaz, considered a key piece for Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, was one of the first to arrive for the first training session of the new season. And he did it as he has always done: with joy.
Luis Díaz, the joy of Liverpool
As could be seen in one of the videos shared by Liverpool, Díaz greeted all his teammates very affectionately.
In fact, The peasant, always charismatic, chose to make a ‘joke’ to his partner, Trent Alexander Arnold.
In the recording of this Tuesday, Díaz appears “bothering” the side for his new haircut.
The laughter of both portrayed the emotion of the scene.
