With each passing day, Luis Díaz shows that he is Liverpool’s great signing for this season. The performance of ‘Lucho’ with the ‘red’ shirt, in less than three months, has been highlighted by his coach, his teammates, the press and the great legends of English football.

At the moment, the peasant’s team is in the fight to become the only British team to win the four major tournaments: the FA Cup, the Premier, the Champions League and the League Cup. In that goal, Díaz has been fundamental.

To achieve the feat, Liverpool must remain firm at its level for several weeks, as the agenda is increasingly tight.

These are the unmissable matches that come for ‘Lucho’ and Liverpool.

(You may be interested in: Freddy Rincón: the striking reason why he was at Harold Saa’s house).

Key moments for Liverpool

premier league

Sunday April 24: 10:30 a.m., Liverpool vs. Everton. ESPN

Champions League – Semi Final

​Wednesday, April 27: 2 p.m., Liverpool vs. Villarreal. ESPN.

premier league

Saturday April 30: 6:30 a.m., Newcastle vs. Liverpool. Star+

Champions League – Semi Final

Tuesday May 3: 2 pm, Villareal vs. Liverpool. ESPN

premier league

Saturday May 7: 1:45 p.m., Liverpool vs. Tottenham. ESPN

premier league

Tuesday May 10: 2 pm, Aston Villa vs. Liverpool. ESPN

FA CUP – Final

​Saturday, May 14: 10 a.m., Chelsea vs. Liverpool. ESPN

premier league

Sunday May 22: 10 a.m., Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton. ESPN

(You can read: Reinaldo Rueda would already have offers to direct: these are his options).

SPORTS