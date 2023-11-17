They were two headbutts that touched the soul. Luis Díaz’s double means a lot for the Colombian National Team, which had never won a qualifying match against Brazil, the five-time world champion.

The -2-1 this Thursday at the Roberto Meléndez stadium also leaves the team led by Néstor Lorenzo as the only undefeated team in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America, after Argentina’s surprising defeat at home, 0-2 against Uruguay in La Bombonera.

Furthermore, Colombia’s historic triumph dragged Brazil to a record breaking point, which makes one think about the future of coach Fernando Diniz at the helm of the five-time world champion.

Barranquilla November 16, 2023. FiFa qualifying match between Colombia and Brazil. Photo: Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo

Brazil’s negative mark, after the defeat in Barranquilla

Brazil had just lost 2-0 against Uruguay in Montevideo, on October 17. And now, the defeat in Barranquilla leaves an unprecedented fact: it is the first time that the ‘scratch’ loses two games in a row in the World Cup qualifiers.

The five-time world champions have played 132 qualifying matches, with a balance of 84 wins, 34 draws and just 14 defeats. But never two consecutive ones.



In fact, Brazil had only had two three-game winless streaks. The first, in 2001: they lost 1-0 with Ecuador, then tied 1-1 at home against Peru and, finally, lost 1-0 against Uruguay.

The other occurred at the end of the qualifier for South Africa 2010 and the first match on the road to Russia 2018 (for the 2014 World Cup it did not play qualifiers because it was the organizing country): in 2009, they lost 2-1 against Bolivia and tied 1- 1 with Venezuela, and in 2015, they lost 2-0 against Chile.

Since then he was not defeated until the two falls now. Colombia’s victory, then, marks a historic milestone in the qualifying rounds.

