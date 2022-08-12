Luis Díaz and the Ballon d’Or ‘have an appointment’: date on which the award is given

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The peasant is part of the select list of soccer players nominated by France Football.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 12, 2022, 02:20 PM
Luis Díaz is among the 30 players nominated by France Football for the Ballon d’Oran award that honors the best footballer of the 2021-2022 season.
The nominees for the Ballon d’Or
Considered the favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or, French international Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) He is among the 30 nominees for that award.
In the third batch of nominees, the presence of the Brazilian Casemiro (Real Madrid) also stood out. Along with the midfielder, there was also the Brazilian Fabinho (Liverpool), the South Korean Son Heung-min (Tottenham) and the Algerian Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).
Benzema, 34, is the clear favorite to succeed Lionel Messi in the award both for his individual statistics (he is already the second best scorer in the history of Real Madrid), and collective statistics (winner of the Champions League, among other trophies) .
This has been the third round of 30 nominees released today by France Football and which uses new evaluation criteriaamong them, taking into account the season more than the calendar year and prioritizing individual results before collective ones.
In the previous rounds, the Brazilian Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), the Colombian Luis Diaz (Liverpool), the Pole Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), the Portuguese Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) and the Englishman Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool). Also the Belgian Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), the Portuguese Rafael Leao (Milan), the German Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), the French Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) and the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
Deadline
France Football magazine will deliver the award on October 17.
More news
SPORTS
*With EFE
August 12, 2022, 02:20 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #Ballon #dOr #appointment #date #award
Leave a Reply