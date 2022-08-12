Luis Díaz and the Ballon d’Or ‘have an appointment’: date on which the award is given

Luis Díaz is among the 30 players nominated by France Football for the Ballon d’Oran award that honors the best footballer of the 2021-2022 season.

The nominees for the Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi and his seventh Ballon d’Or.

Considered the favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or, French international Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) He is among the 30 nominees for that award.

In the third batch of nominees, the presence of the Brazilian Casemiro (Real Madrid) also stood out. Along with the midfielder, there was also the Brazilian Fabinho (Liverpool), the South Korean Son Heung-min (Tottenham) and the Algerian Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).

Benzema, 34, is the clear favorite to succeed Lionel Messi in the award both for his individual statistics (he is already the second best scorer in the history of Real Madrid), and collective statistics (winner of the Champions League, among other trophies) .

This has been the third round of 30 nominees released today by France Football and which uses new evaluation criteriaamong them, taking into account the season more than the calendar year and prioritizing individual results before collective ones.

In the previous rounds, the Brazilian Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), the Colombian Luis Diaz (Liverpool), the Pole Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), the Portuguese Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) and the Englishman Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool). Also the Belgian Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), the Portuguese Rafael Leao (Milan), the German Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), the French Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) and the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Deadline

France Football magazine will deliver the award on October 17.

*With EFE