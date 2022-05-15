Luis Díaz won his second title with Liverpool this Saturday in less than four months wearing the ‘red’ shirt. His performance in the match against Chelsea, for the FA Cup final, which was decided on penalties, once again ratified that ‘Lucho’ is one of the best men Jürgen Klopp has in the team.

Precisely, a few hours after the victory in the oldest soccer tournament, Klopp dedicated several words to Díaz. Lots of praise and a very affectionate ‘lament’.

‘He should have scored a goal…’

One more hug between the coach and the footballer.

“What a boy, what a story, what a player… but he should have scored a goal (laughs).” His speed is insane. Don’t forget that he played in the band for Chalobah and Reece James.”was the first thing Klopp said about ‘Lucho’.

“The great opportunity he had in the first half, I think it was a pass from Trent, by the way, we can also talk about his performance, but Diaz should have scored at that moment, with his quality…”he added.

Then, the German decided to talk about the celebratory hug they had with ‘Lucho’:

“It’s so funny, we hug each other after the match just yelling ‘let’s go’ and a lot of things, the few words I know in languages ​​similar to Spanish (laughs). It’s so much fun…” she said.

“Luis understands our football 100 percent. We thought we had seen it all in Porto, but it really is. I feel lucky to have him, to be honest.”commented.

At the end of his speech, Klopp closed with one more compliment: “Díaz fits like a glove in our football, like a glove, and that is very, very special”.

Should you have scored?

This is the play, from the first half, to which Klopp referred in his statements.

