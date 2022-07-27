Luis Díaz and Luis Sinisterra, the two Colombians to follow in the Premier League

The 2022-2023 Premier League begins next Friday, August 5 with several new features.

The signings in teams like Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have not been long in coming. Everything, framed in a context of surprising departures, such as that of Sadio Mané, from Jürgen Klopp’s team, heading to Bayern Munich.

Waiting for the ball to roll on British soil, the expectation for the Colombians in the First Division, Luis Díaz and Luis Sinisterra, is immense. So much so that the portal ‘The Analyst’ included them in its list of 50 players to follow.

The keys of Diaz and Sinisterra

Luis Sinisterra was injured this Friday in Perth (Australia). Photo: Trevor Collens. AFP

“It wasn’t long before he brought something a little different to an already potent side. From his debut as a substitute against Cardiff City in the FA Cup until the end of the season, no Liverpool player attempted as many dribbles as Diaz’s 95 in all competitionscompleting 60% of them ”, explains the report that is the differential of Díaz, who will face his second season with Liverpool.

“In his Eredevise campaign, he topped the charts for most chances created after a matchup (8) and most goals after a matchup (4)while no player attempted more confrontations in the opponent’s area than Sinisterra (21), who also ranked fourth with the most touches inside the opponent’s area in total with 197″, he pointed out about Luis Sinisterra, who will debut this semester with the jersey of the LeedsUnited.

